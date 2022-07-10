Six pilgrims from AP go missing in Amarnath yatra

Amaravati: At least six pilgrims, including two women, from Andhra Pradesh were reported missing in the cloudburst and flash floods near the Amarnath cave in Kashmir, according to State government sources here on Sunday.

The six pilgrims who remained untraced after the tragedy near the holy cave were identified as Vinod Ashok (Vijayawada), Gunishetty Sudha and Parvathi ( Rajamahendravaram), B. Madhu (Tirupati), Meduru Jhansi Laxmi (Guntur), and Vanapally Nagendra Kumar (Vizianagaram).

The state government already deputed AP Bhavan additional resident commissioner Himanshu Kaushik to Srinagar to coordinate with the local authorities and ensure safety of AP pilgrims. It had also opened a dedicated helpline number 1902 to extend needed help to pilgrims from the state. Helplines were also set up in the AP Bhavan in New Delhi for any assistance to pilgrims and their relatives.