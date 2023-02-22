Six pilgrims from Karnataka killed in mishap near Madinah

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 05:38 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Representative pic

Jeddah: Eight persons, including six Umrah pilgrims from India, died while 20 others were injured on Tuesday night when a bus taking them to Madinah rammed into a trailer ahead. The tragic incident occurred nearly 150 kilometres from Madinah.

The six victims from India hailed from Karnataka and were travelling to Madinah from Makkah. The deceased were identified as Shafid Hussain Sullad, Bebejan Sullad, Siraj Begum Sullaid, Shifa Sullaid, all from Raichur district. Mohammed Zainuddin and Rehana Begum hailed from Gulbarga distrct.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Madinah city by Saudi Crescent, Civil defense and Emergency medical ambulance teams. Indian Consulate officials were in touch with the families of the victims. Volunteers of Gulbarga Welfare Society, one of the prominent Karnataka NRI organisations in Saudi Arabia, reached Madinah city to assist the kin of the pilgrims and also to complete legal formalities for the burial of the victims, said Naser Qurshid of Gulbarga Welfare Society.

The two other victims were the driver of the bus and a catering employee of a tour group, according to preliminary information.