Umrah bookings for Ramzan season begin early in Hyderabad

People start making a beeline to local travel agencies for visits to Mecca and Madina

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 11:45 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Though Ramzan is still a good 100 days away, those desiring to perform the Umrah pilgrimage have started making a beeline to the local travel agencies and confirming their visits to the holy cities of Mecca and Madina.

Around 10,000 people from the State visit Saudi Arabia through travel agencies during the Ramzan month to perform Umrah every year. A few thousand more whose relatives are staying in Saudi Arabia go there directly.

According to Islamic scholars, Umrah is a pilgrimage to the two holiest places in Mecca and Madina and it can be done at any time of the year. “During Ramzan people line up because they earn more blessings and rewards from Allah, in this life and hereafter,” said Maulana Hafiz Mohd Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb, Mecca Masjid.

The rush of Umrah pilgrimage aspirants at the offices of the tour and travel operators started a week ago. “People want to book their journey well in advance to avoid last-minute inconveniences. Despite an almost 50 per cent increase in the cost, there is huge demand and in coming days we expect more rush,” said Mohd Yaseen, a tour operator.

The cost for a single person for pilgrimage during the first fortnight of Ramzan is around Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh depending upon the flight and accommodation category. For the next fortnight of Ramzan, the prices are yet to be decided as there is more demand and the prices will further escalate.

Before the Covid pandemic, pilgrims paid anywhere between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh per person. Mohd Abdul Razaq Samad, president, Haj and Umrah Group Organizers Association said, “Now things have changed. The flight ticket rates for the month almost doubled and the hotels hiked their charges too. Due to Covid restrictions, there was no business in Saudi Arabia so the industry is trying to adjust their losses.”