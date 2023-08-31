Six students of TSWRJC-Luxettipet qualify for national softball championship

Six students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior College (TSWRJC)-Luxettipet have qualified to participate in the national softball championship-2023-24 to be held at Sangli of Maharashtra from September 1 to 3.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:26 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

TSWRJC principal Lalitha Kumari and her staff with the six students who were selected for a national softball championship, on the premises of the college on Thursday

TSWRJC -Luxettipet principal M Lalitha Kumari, in a statement, said P Bhumika, D Shalini, K Spurthi, M Sneha, S Swathi and D Laxmi studying different branches of Intermediate I year were selected for taking parting in the national event. The students had performed well in a state-level competition held in Kaghaznagar on August 20 and bagged the opportunity.

She along with vice-principals K Umamaheswhar Rao and G Mounika congratulated the students, and physical directors S Mallika and physical education teacher M Mamatha for their role in the success of the pupils.