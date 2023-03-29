Bhavan’s clinch OU inter-college softball championship

Bhavan’s Degree and PG College defeated Avanthi Degree and PG College 13-6 to clinch the Osmania University inter-college softball championship
Hyderabad: Bhavan’s Degree and PG College, Sainikpur defeated Avanthi Degree and PG College 13-6 to clinch the Osmania University inter-college softball championship at the OU Campus H Ground on Wednesday.
In the match held for the third place, Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bhaglinampally, downed University PG College, OU 24-16.
Earlier in semifinal, Bhavan’s College defeated Dr BR Ambedkar College 18-12 while Avanthi Degree and PG College downed Secunderabad PG College 15-5 to make it to the final.
Scores: Final: Bhavan’s Degree & PG College bt Avanthi Degree & PG College 13-6;
Third-place match: Dr BR Ambedkar College bt University PG College, OU 24-16.
Semifinals: Avanthi Degree & PG College Barkatpura bt Secundrabad PG College 15-5; Bhavan’s bt Dr BR Ambedkar College 18-12.