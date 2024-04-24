Resort developers flouting norms in Mancherial

Mancherial: A recent crackdown on illegal resorts in the district have hinted at violation of norms by developers and promoters here.

The promoters are developing ventures comprising black top roads, resorts comprising swimming pools, function halls, clubs, hotels and many other modern amenities in agriculture lands in Mancherial, Mandamarri, Luxettipet and Hajipur mandals, mostly alongside the national highways. However, it is learned that many of them are not converting agricultural lands into commercial ones. They are evading fees of the conversion, resulting in losses to the government.

The real estate firms are developing the assets in two to five guntas of land equivalent from 240 square yards to 600 sq yards. But, registration of a piece of land measuring below 20 guntas in towns and rural areas is restricted as per instructions of the civic officials. Still, the firms are luring the customers by assuring to register the assets and promising that buyers can get green passbooks, Rythu Bandhu etc.

Revenue officials recently demolished the boundaries and structures of a resort developed illegally in Venkatapur village in Mandamarri mandal recently. A flex poster was put up cautioning customers not to buy assets in the venture. Sale of the assets was not allowed, mentioned in the notice. The main gate of the venture was locked.

The developers, despite many flouting norms, are able to sell the assets to gullible customers by wooing customers with not only government schemes, but also profits through cultivation of sandalwood trees, attractive gifts such as foreign trips, luxury cars, gold, house sites, etc., They are depending on agents to sell the properties by offering huge commissions. The agents in turn are targeting their relatives, friends and members of their communities.

The customers realise that they are duped when they cannot sell the properties and after facing challenges in obtaining permissions to construct homes. They experience inconvenience due to lack of basic amenities such as parks, internal roads and drainage systems after building a home. But, they cannot lodge a complaint with officials who remain helpless.

District Panchayat Officer Venkateshwar Rao said that illegal layouts were being identified and action was initiated against errant developers.