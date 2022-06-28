Sky Cruise: A futuristic hotel above the clouds

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

This futuristic sky hotel is set to give you the ultimate travel experience. Sky Cruise, a nuclear-powered hotel, will be suspended above the clouds and will be big enough to accommodate 5,000 guests. Its sleek design not only has features of a commercial plane but also has all kinds of luxuries. A viral video of this flying hotel has left netizens baffled.

Sky Cruise has a luxury hall that has an incredible 360-degree view of the surroundings, including breathtaking sights that nature presents. An elevator will connect the panoramic hall to the main entertainment deck, which will feature a shopping mall, sports centre, swimming pool, restaurant, bar, playground for children, and cinema theatres. There’s also a separate area to organise events like weddings and birthday celebrations apart from business meetings.

Sky Cruise developers state that people do not have to worry about the carbon footprints because its 20 electric engines are powered solely by clean nuclear energy. Thanks to this energy, Sky Cruise can be in the air forever without touching the ground. This sky hotel also has an anti-turbulence technology with the support of AI. It also has medical technologies to treat any emergencies.

All the supplies will be provided to Sky Cruise via other jets so that it never has to land. Even passengers will be ‘ferried’ to and from Sky Cruise via conventional airlines. Originally designed by Tony Holmsten, it has been reimagined and animated by Hashem Al-Ghaili.

Internet users have been calling Sky Cruise the new Titanic, but are also raising concerns. For one, will it ever be actually built? One user wrote, “It’s just a nuclear bomb running around in the sky with hundreds of passengers on it and threatening the people who live below. Any crash landing would be considered nuclear war.”

“This looks like it was designed by someone familiar with the concept of an “airplane” but doesn’t understand how they actually work,” added another.

Hashem is a Yemeni science communicator and video producer. Watch his video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZrodDBJdGuo