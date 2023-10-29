Skyroot plans Vikram-1 launch in early 2024

Vikram-1 stands as a seven-storey, multi-stage rocket, marking a notable achievement as one of the few privately developed rockets worldwide with the capacity to deploy orbital satellites.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sun - 29 October 23

Distinguished by its all-carbon-fibre construction, this rocket can transport multiple satellites into orbit, making it India’s first in the space sector and first few globally.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace is preparing to launch Vikram-1, a multi-stage launch vehicle with a payload capacity of around 300 kg, in early 2024.

Vikram-1 stands as a seven-storey, multi-stage rocket, marking a notable achievement as one of the few privately developed rockets worldwide with the capacity to deploy orbital satellites.

Distinguished by its all-carbon-fibre construction, this rocket can transport multiple satellites into orbit, making it India’s first in the space sector and first few globally. This technological advancement is a significant step in India’s space programme, said Pawan Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace while speaking with ‘Telangana Today.‘

The rocket’s launch is scheduled in the next few months, depending on the completion of two crucial tests. “While there are quite a few key tests that are important, we have been steadily achieving the milestones. But in particular, the Stage-1 and Stage-2 static tests would be major milestones to achieve and their hardware is in various stages of manufacturing and integration,” Pawan said.

Featuring 3D-printed liquid engines, this rocket marks Skyroot’s second venture in the field, following the successful launch of the Vikram-S rocket last year.

The company has unveiled the Vikram-1 space launch vehicle alongside the inauguration of its new headquarters, ‘Max-Q’, in Hyderabad which is located at GMR Aerospace and its Industrial Park in Mamidipally is touted as the largest private rocket development facility under a single roof in the country.

“Our new headquarters will underpin our growth in the years to come, as we scale our team and operations towards our commercial launches in the coming years,” he said.

Max-Q is a cutting-edge infrastructure that accommodates integrated design, manufacturing and testing facilities for the building of space launch vehicles, as well as dedicated space for Skyroot’s 300-member workforce. This facility covers a substantial 60,000 sft and holds plans for further expansion in the near future.

With MAX-Q now operational, Skyroot boasts a total of four facilities, having a cumulative built-up area of 1,00,000 sft, establishing its position as one of the largest rocket development facilities in the private sector worldwide.