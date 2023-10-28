Hyderabad: DLF’s food street to close at 11 pm till elections

Bustling with IT employees from nearby companies and street food enthusiasts, the food stalls in the lane would otherwise be open till 1 am, making it the city's late-night snack hub

Hyderabad: The police have instructed vendors of the DLF street in the Gachibowli area to close shop by 11 pm till the upcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections.

From shawarma, biryani, kebabs, and maggi to dosa, momos, fruit juices, and ice creams, the street offers a range of culinary options. Apart from fulfilling nocturnal food cravings and being the sought-after hangout venue for youngsters, it serves as a relief to those working graveyard shifts.

Owner of the AM-PM Maggi Point said the move would incur a significant loss. “We do not have any business during breakfast and lunchtime. The only time we get customers is during the night. If we cut down hours there and that too for so many days, it is a huge loss to us,” he said.

Employees working night shifts are the most affected customers by this move. “How do I get my midnight snack now?” wrote one of the Reddit users.

