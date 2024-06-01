Slab of under-construction building collapses at Puppalguda

Published Date - 1 June 2024

Hyderabad: The slab of an under-construction building at Puppalguda reportedly has collapsed on Saturday. No casualties and injuries have been reported in the incident.

The material being used in the construction of the building at Alkapur, Road No. 14 was allegedly of substandard quality that caused the incident. As a matter of precaution, the authorities have temporarily barricaded the entire lane where the building is located.

According to reports, chunks of the slab of the building got suspended near high tension wires and efforts are underway to safely remove the debris. On the same construction site, a tractor driver died recently after his vehicle overturned.