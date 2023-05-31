Smashers to face Marredpally Playground in baseball final

Tarakarama and Cross Wings Club face each other for third place on the same day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Marredpally Playground team defeated the Cross Wings team by 9 runs to march into the baseball final conducted by Telangana Baseball Association here on Wednesday. Meanwhile in another semifinal, Smashers Sports Club beat Tarakarama by 2 runs to reach the final. The final match is to be held on Friday. Tarakarama and Cross Wings Club face each other for third place on the same day.

Results: Game: Marredpally Play Ground-14 runs: ( Abhiram, Omkar, M Saicharan, Ayan (1 Homer), Karthik (1 Homer), K Pranay Kumar, K Satwik (2 Homers)-2 runs each bt Cross Wings Club-5 runs: ( K Aditya (1 Homer), Mokshit, Aryan, Aditya Karnam, Gagan-1 run each ); Smashers Sports Club-14 runs: ( Harshitha, Nishwanth, Deepansh (1 Homer), Jagadeesh, Aryan (1 Homer)-2 runs each, Brutika, Tarun, Gladson, Ch Rohith (Homer)-1 run) bt Tarakarama-12 runs: ( Rohit(2 Homers)-3 runs, Aarush, Rohan-2 runs each, Tilak, D.V.Sheetal, Lokesh, Atif, Eshwar (Homer)-1 run each).

