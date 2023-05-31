Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Home | Sport | Smashers To Face Marredpally Playground In Baseball Final

Smashers to face Marredpally Playground in baseball final

Tarakarama and Cross Wings Club face each other for third place on the same day

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 31 May 23
Smashers to face Marredpally Playground in baseball final
Tarakarama and Cross Wings Club face each other for third place on the same day

Hyderabad: Marredpally Playground team defeated the Cross Wings team by 9 runs to march into the baseball final conducted by Telangana Baseball Association here on Wednesday. Meanwhile in another semifinal, Smashers Sports Club beat Tarakarama by 2 runs to reach the final. The final match is to be held on Friday. Tarakarama and Cross Wings Club face each other for third place on the same day.

Results: Game: Marredpally Play Ground-14 runs: ( Abhiram, Omkar, M Saicharan, Ayan (1 Homer), Karthik (1 Homer), K Pranay Kumar, K Satwik (2 Homers)-2 runs each bt Cross Wings Club-5 runs: ( K Aditya (1 Homer), Mokshit, Aryan, Aditya Karnam, Gagan-1 run each ); Smashers Sports Club-14 runs: ( Harshitha, Nishwanth, Deepansh (1 Homer), Jagadeesh, Aryan (1 Homer)-2 runs each, Brutika, Tarun, Gladson, Ch Rohith (Homer)-1 run) bt Tarakarama-12 runs: ( Rohit(2 Homers)-3 runs, Aarush, Rohan-2 runs each, Tilak, D.V.Sheetal, Lokesh, Atif, Eshwar (Homer)-1 run each).

Related News

Latest News