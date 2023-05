Suyanshu Basa clinches two medals at CM Cup Swimming Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Suyanshu Basa of Hyderabad bagged two medals by in the 50 metres Breaststroke, 50 metres Butterfly stroke in men’s category in the CM Cup State Level Swimming Championship 2023 organised by Telangana Swimming Association, held at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Results: Men: 50 meters: Backstroke: 1. S Ruthvik Reddy (Medchal Malkajgiri): Time: 0:28:07, 2. M Suhas Preetham (Hyderabad): Time: 0:28:28, 3. A Vijay Kumar (Ranga Reddy): Time: 0:34:38; Breaststroke: 1. Suryanshu Basa (Hyderabad): Time: 0:32:88, 2. R Sathvik Raj (Karimnagar): Time: 0:33:98, 3. Jordan Dominic Franklin (Medchal Malkajgiri): Time: 0:34:86; Butterfly stroke: 1. Suryanshu Basa (Hyderabad) time: 0:27:14,2. S Ruthik Reddy (Medchal Malkajgiri): Time: 0:27:28, 3. M Vishwas Reddy (Ranga Reddy): Time: 0:27:90; 100 meters Freestyle: 1. M Suhas Preetham (Hyderabad): Time: 0:55:56, 2. M Vishwas Reddy (Ranga Reddy): Time: 0:56:40, 3. Charles Finney (Medchal Malkajgiri): Time:01:06:06; Women: 50 meters: Backstroke: 1. J Hema Vershani (Medchal Malkajgiri): Time: 0:37:32, 2. Garapati Sri Jani (Hyderabad): Time: 0:38:42, 3. Raj Sri Lassya (Ranga Reddy): Time:0:38:51; Breastsroke: 1. M Rithvika (Nizambad): Time: 0:37:49,2. Aasha Singh (Medchal Malkajgiri): Time: 0:42:20, 3. Mihinka Sinka (Hyderabad): Time: 0:45:46; Butterfly stroke: 1. Vritti Agarwal (Ranga Reddy): Time: 0:32:12, 2. Gagana Sri Rayidi (Hyderabad): Time: 0:34:11, 3. M Rithvika (Nizambad): Time: 0:35:86; 100 meters Freestyle: 1. Vritti Agarwal (Ranga Reddy): Time: 01:07:20, 2. J Hema Varshani (Medchal Malkajgiri): Time: 01:09:96, Gagana Sri Rayidi (Hyderabad): Time: 01:11:76.