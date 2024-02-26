SMBXL announces launch of India’s first Online B2B Machine Tools Expo ‘MTExpo’

The online expo has over 1,250 Machine Tool Companies, representing over 35 machine tool categories, from across 106 cities in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 11:05 PM

Hyderabad: Noted technology company SMBXL, which is involved in supporting MSMEs, on Monday announced the launch of India’s first Online B2B Machine Tools Expo ‘MTExpo’ from February 26 to March 10. The online expo has over 1,250 Machine Tool Companies, representing over 35 machine tool categories, from across 106 cities in India.

The MT EXPO is expected to attract half-a-million manufacturers, potential customers, dealers and business partners. The Expo, apart from exhibitors, will also have over thirty online demonstration sessions where participating Machine Tool companies will be able to showcase their products for the benefits of the visitors and other participating companies. This is an exciting feature as it provides a platform for medium and small machine tool companies to showcase their products and any other innovation that they have made to a wider audience.

The Online B2B Machine Tools Expo is free for Machine Tool Companies. The opportunity will help them expand their digital presence across newer markets and geographies. The Expo is also slated to bring over 5L visitors from across India as well as other countries.

Speaking at the launch of the Online Machine Tool Expo, Preeti Ubale, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, SMBXL, said “The Online Expo has been created to help Indian MSMEs, dealing in Machine Tools, to showcase their products to a wider and more geographically dispersed audience. The objective of this Expo is to help the MSMEs increase their reach, visibility and sales exponentially. It will make it easier and more convenient for machine tool companies to connect directly with manufacturers, dealers & suppliers and network with their potential business partners, dealer network, and key stakeholders.”

