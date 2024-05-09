BJP’s Raja Singh, G Nagesh booked for model code violation in Nirmal

A case was registered against Raja Singh, Nagesh and Mahender for conducting the rally beyond the time permitted by the police at a junction in the town, based on a complaint received from a video surveillance team in-charge Raju.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 01:26 PM

Nirmal: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, BJP candidate for Adilabad Parliament segment Godam Nagesh and Mahender, a local leader of the party were on Thursday booked for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) while addressing a poll rally in Khanapur on Wednesday evening.

Khanapur Inspector Saidarao said a case was registered against Raja Singh, Nagesh and Mahender for conducting the rally beyond the time permitted by the police at a junction in the town, based on a complaint received from a video surveillance team in-charge Raju.

Police said that the MLA, nominee and the leader took part in the meeting which lasted till 7.20 pm. The meeting was permitted to be organised between 4 pm and 6 pm. Police advised political parties to complete their rallies within the duration allowed by the police and to avoid inconvenience to the public.