Common drugs may soon be available at Kirana stores near you

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 5 May 2024, 04:45 PM

Hyderabad: In the very near future, you may be able to buy commonly administered medicines meant for cold, pain, fever, allergy, cough or an aspirin/ ibuprofen for pain relief from your neighboring Kirana store.

Yes, one may need not have to go all the way to a medical store to purchase Over The Counter (OTC) drugs anymore, as such drugs, in the coming months are most likely to be made available at the local grocery stores. That too without a prescription!

The central drug regulatory authorities under the union Health Ministry are set to launch a new initiative where the OTC drugs will be available in general shops. The move is aimed at making commonly occurring drugs more accessible and affordable, especially for the poor and households in remote areas.

At present, the Health Ministry has established a high-level consultative committee that is finalizing the definition and scope of OTC drugs in India. The committee is coming up with a list of drugs that can be categorized as OTC drugs so that they can be available in general kirana stores.

Senior office bearers of associations of pharmacists from Hyderabad, familiar with this proposal, however, have expressed their reservations.

“At present, all regulations make it mandatory for the presence of a pharmacist at drug stores. Now, when you make certain drugs freely available, what happens to the rule that a pharmacist should be present? There are several such difficulties that have to be sorted out first,” he said.

There are several categories in which OTC drugs are available including allergies, cold/cough/sore throat, eye care, first-aid, gastrointestinal like antacids, gynecological, laxatives/ anti-diarrheal, pain relief, skin and vitamins supplements with a potential to be retailed from a general store setting.

The thrust behind such a decision from the Health Ministry is to ensure accessibility and affordability of drugs for poor patients, who do not have to visit a doctor and end-up paying consultation fee drugs that can be readily available otherwise.

At present, however, the proposal to make OTC drugs readily available in general stores is being met with stiff resistance from organisations that represent the interests of medical stores and pharmacists.

• Proposal to make OTC drugs available through Kirana stores

• No need of a pharmacist at these retail outlets to sell the drugs

• Special category of OTC drugs are expected to be created

• Decision to make commonly occurring drugs accessible and affordable for all

• Organisations representing chemists, druggists and pharmacists opposing the move