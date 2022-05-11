Smitin Bhosale pitches for change in people’s perspective about LGBTQIAs

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 11:57 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Queer Dancer ( Smitin)

Hyderabad: On stage lit with bright lights and a pride flag, he dances gracefully wearing a white anarkali showing off the rainbow-coloured lining every time he spins.

Smitin Bhosale, 29, looks empowered and confident. That is, in stark contrast to the 7-year-old Smitin who helplessly watched his parents fight, or the 22-year-old Smitin who attempted to die by suicide.

A biology teacher by profession and a partially trained Kathak dancer, Smitin performs on various platforms, sometimes dressed as a man and sometimes, as a woman, hoping to change people’s perspective about the LGBTQIA community. He identifies himself as a cis-gay man, who likes to dress up as a woman just for the artistic pleasures of it. Apart from dance, he uses his social media platform to engage in healthy dialogue around homosexuality.

As a result of his parents’ estranged relationship, Smitin had a traumatic childhood. “I saw my parents fight since I was a kid. I had no siblings or anyone of my age around me. I felt isolated and left out. Adding to that, I was bullied at school for my feminine traits. All of this made me an introvert who focused on academics as I was appreciated only for that,” he says, adding that he had a strong inclination towards arts from childhood.

Speaking of his coming out journey, he says: “I always have been attracted to boys and when in school, I thought it was normal and everyone feels that way. It was in my first year of engineering that I read something about LGBTQ, and immediately went into denial mode. I felt guilty for many years for who I was and attempted suicide when circumstances got harder.”

After such a life-altering incident when he was at his lowest, Smitin had no other choice than to rise and make things better for him. “I was just thankful that I lived. I understood that I will have to accept myself and there is no other way. I decided to get back to studying and got into IIT Guwahati, where I found the most supportive people of my life.”

Education, awareness vital

Asked what Hyderabad could do as a city to support the queer community, he says the first step ensure safe spaces. “Hyderabad has only one nightclub exclusive for people from the community. More safe spaces will give people courage and confidence to be themselves. Also, education and awareness are key,” he says.

To people who are struggling to navigate and accept their sexual orientation, he says, “Understand yourself and accept yourself for who you are and how you are. When you do that, you will have the power to face the world and explore your own potential. Do not feel guilty. Try to find people who are supportive of you and most importantly start loving yourself.”

