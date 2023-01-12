Snapchat launches AR kite game to celebrate Sankranti

The multimedia messaging app has launched an Augmented Reality (AR) based kite game for its users

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: Today, almost every youngster, even the ones that are off many other social media apps, takes a keen interest in maintaining streaks on Snapchat, which doubles as a photo-sharing and messaging app.

Celebrating the harvest festivals across the country, the multimedia messaging app has launched an Augmented Reality (AR) based kite game for its users. Along with that, several new lenses are released to celebrate the festival in India.

Tanishqua, a snap lens creator, came up with the AR-based kite game called Kite Mania. In the game, users can create and fly their kites. They will also have to simultaneously collect string balls and dodge scissors and birds. One can play the game by simply searching Kite Mania on the app.

Apart from the game, several users have created their own versions of filters. While some added ‘til ka laddus’, bonfire, and colourful kites, others have inserted wishes for the festival in different fonts.

Interestingly, different snap filters can be seen for Tamil Nadu’s Pongal, Telangana’s ‘Makara Sankranti’, Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Pedda Panduga’, Assam’s ‘Magh Bihu’, and Haryana and Punjab’s ‘Lohri’. There are specific set of filters for different harvest festivals celebrated in the country.