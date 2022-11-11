| Sob Stories Of Indians Hit By Meta Layoffs Out As No Idea What Comes Next

New Delhi: The sob stories of those who lost jobs at Meta are now out on social media and several from India, impacted in the mega layoffs that included 11,000 employees worldwide, are now asking for jobs on professional networking platform LinkedIn.

Unlike Twitter which laid off nearly 90 per cent of India staff, Meta has not fired many in India as its business is doing good in the country at the moment.

Pragya Singh, a technical source for Meta in Gurugram who had joined the company only six months ago, has been hit by the mass layoffs.

She wrote ‘Impacted by recent layoff’ on her LinkedIn bio.

Some other fired employees from India also posted their ordeal on LinkedIn, who joined the company just days or some months ago.

IIT-Kharagpur graduate Himanshu V, who relocated to Canada to join Meta, lost his job just two days later.

“I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff,” he posted on LinkedIn.

“What’s next for me? Honestly, I have no idea! I’m looking forward to whatever comes next,” Himanshu said, adding that “Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a software engineer (Canada or India)”.

Sasikala Satheesh, also impacted by Meta layoffs, posted: “Unlike every other day, today I woke up with shocking news that me and my team is impacted among 11K Metamates who got laid off.”

The worst lay-off in the global tech industry by Meta hit India teams across verticals. Meta had about 400 employees in the country.

According to business intelligence platform Tofler, net profit of Facebook India Online Services, the registered entity of Meta, jumped to Rs 297 crore in FY22 in comparison to Rs 128 crore in FY21, while its revenues grew 56 per cent to Rs 2,324 crore in FY22 from Rs 1,485 crore in FY21.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that as a severance measure, the company will pay 16 weeks of base pay, along with two additional weeks for every year of service, “with no cap”.

“Outside the US, support will be similar, and we’ll follow up soon with separate processes that take into account local employment laws,” he added.