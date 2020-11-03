Social activist donates Rs 20,50,000 to ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative

By | Published: 5:52 pm

Hyderabad: Social activist and founder of Bhupathi Raju Helping Hands Foundation, BH Sivakumar Varma, celebrated his wedding anniversary by presenting a cheque of Rs 20,50,000 to MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao, towards buying ambulances as part of the ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative.

Varma said, “We thought the apt way to celebrate our wedding anniversary was by doing a noble act of helping the community and bringing solace and in the lives of the deprived.” Saving a life can be the biggest source of satisfaction and an ambulance can save several precious lives, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .