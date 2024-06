Social Sporting FC, Feelkhana FC share spoils

Social Sporting FC and Feelkhana FC played a goalless draw in the Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 09:46 PM

Hyderabad: Social Sporting FC and Feelkhana FC played a goalless draw in the ongoing Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Wednesday. On Thursday, Deccan Dynamos FC will meet Deccan Sporting FC.

Results: Social Sporting FC 0 drew with Feelkhana FC 0.

