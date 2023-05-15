Somajiguda: Second Biggest High Street Shopping In The Country | Hyderabad | Telangana Today

Somajiguda ticked all the boxes, making it one of the most convenient and enjoyable shopping destinations in India!

By Mitu David Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: According to a recent survey by Knight Frank, Somajiguda in Hyderabad has been ranked as the second-best high street in the country! The study looked at 30 high streets across the top eight markets and evaluated them based on accessibility, parking facilities, and the variety of retailers.

