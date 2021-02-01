Some crispy and juicy bites

Tala Hua Ghost, a perfect non veg starter for great evenings

By | Indira Ireni | Published: 12:45 am 8:28 pm

Tala Hua Ghost, also referred as Crisp Fried Mutton (Lamb) or Kadak Ghost and also known as Bhuna Hua Ghost, is a popular Hyderabadi dish cooked with lamb generally, and spiced up with Indian flavours.

It makes an ideal starter and is an excellent combination with roti, naan, poori or rice as well. The dish is best enjoyed as a side with khatti dal, methi dal, palak ki dal or dalcha as well. One can also give it a try with rasam and rice as well. There are a few varieties of mutton fry like pepper mutton fry, capsicum mutton fry, dry mutton fry, etc.

This mutton fry is very simple and can be prepared easily. It has no heavy gravy and is dry and crispy on the outside and very nice and juicy on the inside.

Preparation Time: 45 Minutes

Cooking Time: 15 Minutes

Entire Preparation Time : 1 Hour

Ingredients

Mutton: 0.5 kg boneless, medium sized.

Water: 1 1/2 glasses

Oil: 3 tablespoons

Salt: 1 1/2 teaspoon or as needed

Green Chilies: 2 slit

Chili Powder: 2 teaspoons

Turmeric Powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Ginger Garlic Paste: 1 teaspoon

Curry Leaves: 2 shoots

Coriander Leaves: for garnishing

Garam Masala: 1/4 teaspoon

Method of Preparation:

Take 1/2 kg boneless mutton, medium sized pieces. Add Mutton to a pan and cook until water is released from the mutton completely.

Add 1 1/2 glasses of water and cook it until mutton is well cooked. Generally mutton is cooked in a pressure cooker but for Tala Hua Ghost recipe it can be cooked directly in a pan. It nearly takes 30 minutes for the mutton to cook well. To check if the mutton is cooked, cut the piece with a knife and if it tears easily it’s cooked.

To the same pan add 3 tablespoon of oil. Let it fry until brown and crispy, add 1 1/2 teaspoon of salt or as needed.

Add 2 shoots of curry leaves, let fry crisp, 2 slit green chilies and a teaspoon of ginger garlic paste.

Add 2 teaspoons of red chili powder, 1/2 a teaspoon of turmeric powder and cook for a while.

Add some garam masala, coriander leaves for garnishing and enhancing the flavour (optional). Tasty, crispy mutton fry is ready to be served.

