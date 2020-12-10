Relish Laxmamma’s pucca Telangana flavours

The 60-year-old has been serving delicious and affordable home-cooked food for last 10 years

Hyderabad: From those traveling in autos to those driving around in Audis, Laxmamma’s clientele include people from all walks of life.

For the last 10 years, the 60-year-old has been quite popular with her affordable roadside food stall on Road No 2 in Banjara Hills. Affordable, delicious meals that she herself cooks at home are the speciality. She sets up the eatery at 10 am. There isn’t much for that matter. A table, six bowls and a water can make up her joint, the popularity of which but goes much beyond that.

Vegetarian meals at her tiny stall cost just Rs 50 while non-vegetarian meals come at Rs 70. While for regular customers not a day goes by without having a meal here, new clients are those looking for homely Telangana cuisine.

“I start cooking at 5 am. My son and daughter-in-law help me. It takes at least four hours to cook all the dishes. I reach here by 10 am,” says Laxmamma.

Her journey towards this beloved eatery in the city was a tough one. She got married as a child. The family moved to Hyderabad from their native place of Gannaram village in Warangal district.

“For a few months, I worked as a daily wage labourer along with my husband. I also worked as a homemaker. After my husband’s death, I became the breadwinner for the family. I wanted to set up a hotel. But it wasn’t possible due to financial constraints. Then I found a spot in Banjara Hills. I started cooking food and selling,” Laxmamma says, adding that her hard work over a decade is being acknowledged now.

She now caters to customers ranging from auto drivers to those who come in luxury cars. She even receives orders for parties and functions. One can have hot freshly cooked food with the ‘pucca’ Telangana flavour right from morning to afternoon and in the evening as well.

Once the food that she brings in the morning gets over, her daughter-in-law sends another batch of freshly cooked food immediately. Every day more than 100 people have meals from her stall.

