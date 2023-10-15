Sonakshi Sinha, Yo Yo Honey Singh reunite for ‘Kalaastar’

By IANS Published Date - 05:29 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Dahaad’, has reunited with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh after 9 years. The two released their new track titled ‘Kalaastar’ on Sunday.

The song is an extension of Sonakshi and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s previous music album ‘Desi Kalaakar’ which was released in 2014. The music video of the song features a palpable chemistry between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Sonakshi.

Talking about this collaboration Sonakshi Sinha shared: “Associating with Yo Yo Honey Singh once again after 9 years was an utter pleasure. Working with Honey is always fun, and the vibe this song has is full of swag.”

She further mentioned: “To top that, it’s an extension of ‘Desi Kalkaar’ that was loved so much by fans. I hope we get the same response this time too, since Kalsaastar is quite the trooper in the current music space.”

‘Kalaasatar’ is available to stream on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi, who made her OTT debut with ‘Dahaad’ earlier this year, is gearing up for her period drama ‘Heeramandi’ helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

‘Heeramandi’, set in pre-Independent India, is based on the life story of three generations of courtesans in Heeramandi district. The series also stars Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal and Manisha Koirala, and will release on Netflix.