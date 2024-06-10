Sonakshi to marry boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23: Reports

According to reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married at a venue in South Mumbai

By IANS Updated On - 10 June 2024, 12:33 PM

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai on June 23, according to media reports.

The couple has been together for a while but has kept their relationship private. Reports suggest that Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married at a venue in South Mumbai.

However, the couple has yet to confirm any of the reports regarding their upcoming marriage. According to media reports, the wedding invitation is said to be designed like a magazine cover with the text “rumours are true.”

Reports also claim that close family and friends, including the star cast of ‘Heeramandi‘, have been invited to the ceremony. Both Sonakshi and Zaheer made their Bollywood debuts with Salman Khan’s films.

Sonakshi debuted in 2010 with ‘Dabangg’, while Zaheer’s first film was ‘Notebook’ in 2019. The couple also acted together in the comedy-drama film ‘Double XL’ in 2022.

Last week, Zaheer posted a sweet birthday wish for Sonakshi, sharing unseen pictures of the two of them. The pictures show them sharing happy moments, laughing together, and vacationing at an undisclosed location, dressed in winter clothing. “Happy Birthday Sonzzz,” he wrote with the pictures.