Sonu Sood offers woman, whose rendition went viral, chance to sing in films

Netizens were incredibly impressed by the melodious voice of the woman and wished her a bright future in the comment section.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: Social media is sometimes an amazing place to be, as you never know when the opportunities will knock on your door. A video of a woman singing a popular Hindi song from the ’70s while cooking has gone viral online and now the woman might sing for films, all thanks to actor Sonu Sood.

In the viral video, a young child was seen asking the woman to sing a song. The woman hesitates at first but then starts singing Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon’ from the film ‘Mehbooba’. The video went insanely viral online and has caught the attention of Sonu Sood.

The actor took to Twitter to reshare the video and asked for the woman’s contact number in the caption so that he could make her sing in movies. “Send her number. The mother will now sing for films,” Sonu Sood wrote.

The video garnered over 2M views after being shared online. Netizens were incredibly impressed by the melodious voice of the woman and wished her a bright future in the comment section.