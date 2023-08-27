Sonu Sood supports local sugarcane juice business in US

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller 'Fateh' in the US, has extended his support for the local sugarcane juice business in America.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sonu shared a Reel video, wherein he can be seen wearing an all black outfit. In the video, the viewers can see Sonu saying: “Hamne Hindustan me to bahut saare ganne ke ras nikale hain, lekin aaj ham log America me khade hain, SFO me aur ganne ka ras nikalte hain.”

We see an Indian man with his small shop in US, selling sugarcane juice. Sonu greets the man and asks where is he from. The shopkeeper tells he is from Haryana, India.

Sonu takes the sugarcane in his hand, and further says: “Hindustan me jab ganne ka ras banta hai na to bahut saari sound, ghunghroo ki sound bajti hai. He asks the man, “paaji aap miss karte ho ghungroo ki awaaz.”

The man said his sugarcane machine is noiseless, and it should also be used in India. He further told that he is in the US from the past one year.

Sonu said: “Yahan par bhi jo hamare Hindustan wale hain, bhai log hai inko support karo. Aur jo ese kamaal ke kaam karte hain unko applaud karo, ganne ka ras peete raho or healthy raho. All the best.”

The actor can be seen making the juice himself. He captioned the video as: “Anyone for sugarcane juice? Straight from America #supportsmallbusiness.”

The Reel has garnered 1.2 million views, and is liked by Jacqueline Fernandez. Ace choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan said, “trust u to find this.”

Meanwhile, ‘Fateh’ is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu and Jacqueline as the lead.

Earlier, Sonu had said, “The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown.”

The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.