Sony is bringing 1080p support for PlayStation Now

Tokyo: Sony will begin rolling out 1080p support for its PlayStation Now cloud streaming service starting this week.

“The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available,” the company said in a tweet.

The platform’s previous cap left you playing games at 720p, a limitation that meant PlayStation Now was a step behind competing services like Stadia, where you could stream games at 1080p and even 4K.

In its message, Sony said that the feature is coming to “1080p capable games”, reports Engadget.

The company is yet to share a list of what games can be streamed in 1080p, or if the company will let customers know which games support the new feature.

Recently, Sony added Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3 and The Long Dark to PS Now and many other games are expected throughout the year.

For those with good internet access, PS Now is a great option if you want to play a game but don’t want to commit to purchasing it, reports XDA Developers.

Other cloud gaming services already offer 1080p streaming, including Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service is also testing 1080p support and should be available to subscribers soon.