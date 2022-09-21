Sony may soon bring new PS5 model with Detachable Disc Drive

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:45 AM, Wed - 21 September 22

Although, it does offer one that lacks a physical disc drive. And now, a new report suggests that a third variant is on the way, the report said.

Tokyo: Japanese tech giant Sony is reportedly working on a PlayStation 5 (PS5) model with Detachable Disc Drive.

According to GizmoChina, like the Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S, the PlayStation 5 from Sony does not offer its latest generation of gaming consoles with different specs.

The Japanese tech giant has already been making minor changes to its latest generation of PS5 consoles. However, it seems like a new change might bring a drastic change in the new consoles’ design.

The news arrives from Insider Gamingas Tom Henderson who revealed that Sony could be looking to refresh the physical design of the PlayStation 5. Apparently, the upcoming versions of PS5 might feature a detachable disc drive.

As per the report, the brand plans on releasing the PS5 with a detachable disc drive that will be connected to the console through a USB Type C port that is housed at the back.

The company usually launches new variants of its console every 3 to 4 years. So, it won’t be surprising if the new PS5 model launches sometime within the next two years, the report noted.

But unlike a Slim or Pro variant, it seems that this time around the brand plans on bringing a detachable disc drive. This could also bring down the manufacturing cost for the PlayStation 5 and make it more affordable for buyers, it added.