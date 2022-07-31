PS Plus Deluxe and Extra: Worth the upgrade?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

By Aditya Deshbandhu

Looking at what PlayStation’s new Plus tiers have to offer

Since the announcement of its tiered programme in mid-May 2022, the PS Plus has received a major overhaul. What was once a simple system that allowed you to play online multiplayer and enjoy three free games every month is now expected to face Microsoft’s much loved Game Pass.

However, for a company that prides on making the best exclusive games, the overhaul is supposed to be one of balance as it strives to offer value to its players while protecting the interests of its developers. Two months on as I see the rollout of the extra and deluxe tiers Sony seems to have got most things right.

However, most players still have a lot of questions regarding the upgrade and this week I try and answer three questions that I have received in my inbox from imaginary readers. Please note that any coincidences and parallels are mostly intentional and stereotypical, go figure!

1. I am an avid player of FIFA and so far, I have always renewed my PS Plus without a second thought. How else am I going to shush and dab on my opponents after scoring sweaty goals with meta players in the 90th minute? What plan should I get? asks Multiple Broken Controllers in 2022.

Dear Mr. Broken Controllers, I laud your commitment to FIFA, I believe that the basic PS Plus experience is perfect for you as it allows you to play multiplayer games online and access some of Sony’s best games with the PlayStation Plus collection.

This tier also offers players three free games every month that you should claim by the end of the month. The free games can be enjoyed as long as you remain a subscriber, which you will likely remain for a long time considering there’s a new FIFA round the corner.

I believe, this tier is ideal for players like you and your friend Mr. Camper who plays games like Call of Duty and Battlefield. It should also serve you well if you ever feel the urge to play Fortnite or PUBG too. I hope I have answered your question and my condolences for the latest broken controller, I am told it’s an occupational hazard.

2. I have been playing Elder Scrolls Skryim for the tenth time because I simply can’t decide what to play next, is there a tier that allows me to try out some really good games without spending too much money and then regretting my decisions? asks Dragonborn Skyrim 24×7.

Dear Ms. Skyrim 24×7, I understand your predicament. Starting new games is tough especially considering that your last one was so popular that it was re-released at least a dozen times. However, its important to take risks and find new opportunities.

I am told there are some games in this decade that are actually quite good. The PS Extra is something you can consider, it has some really good games in its catalogue like Miles Morales¸ Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, Returnal, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the just released Stray. The catalogue seems to be growing and there’s a partnership with Ubisoft that also lets you play some Assassins Creed and Watchdogs. There is incredible value here if you wish to upgrade Ms. 24×7. Who knows one of them might be “the one” for you in this decade?

3. I like Classic games and that’s what I want. Where can I find God of War III and older titles for my PS5. Is there a tier that lets me enjoy old favourites as originals and remasters? asks Retro Disco Bellbottoms.

Dear Mr. Bellbottoms if Classic games is what your psychedelic heart desires, then look no further than the Deluxe tier. It offers a slew of classic games and lets you stream some of them too if you like them in their original form. And one day if you ever feel the urge to time travel to the present the game catalogue is waiting with some of its latest games.

I believe patience is key here Mr. Bellbottoms as Sony promises to keep adding old classics to the catalogue frequently.

That’s all for this week folk, the key to the PS Plus tier system. I hope you can make the decision your playstyle desires.