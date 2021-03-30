Sony to shut PlayStation Store for PS3, Vita consoles

We are closing PlayStation Store on PlayStation3 consoles on 2nd July 2021 and on PlayStation Vita devices on 27th August 2021. Additionally, the remaining purchase functionality for PSP (PlayStation®Portable)

By | Published: 12:45 pm 12:16 pm

San Francisco: Sony has announced to shut down its PlayStation Store for the PS3 on July 2 and for hand-held video game console Vita on August 27.

It means that the users will not be able to buy digital copies of games for the PS3 and Vita.

“We are closing PlayStation Store on PlayStation3 consoles on 2nd July 2021 and on PlayStation Vita devices on 27th August 2021. Additionally, the remaining purchase functionality for PSP (PlayStation®Portable) will also retire on 2nd July 2021,” the company said in an update.

Sony launched PS3 in November 2006, and more than 80 million units of the console have ben sold to date. Vita has sold over 10 million units.

The company said that the users will still be able to re-download and play previously purchased game titles.

“You will still be able to access previously purchased video/media content. You will still be able to redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers. You will still be able to re-download and play claimed game titles through PlayStation Plus as long as you remain a member of the service,” the company informed.

However, the users will no longer be able to make in-game purchases through games on PS3, PS Vita and PSP.

You will also no longer be able to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers (gift cards) on PS3, PS Vita or PSP devices once PlayStation Store and purchase functionality for these devices close.