Sophie Turner unfollows Priyanka Chopra Jonas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: There’s even more trouble in the Jonas family! ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner, who is currently battling a divorce and child custody case with musician Joe Jonas, unfollowed her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram, raising eyebrows. The ‘Citadel’ fame actress Priyanka is married to Joe’s brother Nick Jonas.

Fans expressed surprise on social media because Sophie continued to follow Joe, Nick, and their brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas. Sophie was also unfollowed by Priyanka. “Their friendship seemed forced anyway,” commented an Instagram user. “Oh jeez, how petty…” wrote another. “Sophie never liked her, this divorce thing was the best excuse,” commented another.

Priyanka and Sophie shared a good bond before the divorce. The Bollywood actress was a bridesmaid and flower girl at Sophie and Joe’s wedding in Las Vegas back in 2019.

According to TMZ, Joe and Sophie settled their child custody case earlier this week. On Wednesday, Joe also filed to dismiss their divorce case in Miami and settle in private.