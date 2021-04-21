Soundcore introduces ‘Liberty Air 2 Pro’ earbuds

Priced at Rs 9,999 along with 18 months of warranty, the product will be available on Flipkart and soon in top retail chains in India.

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: Soundcore by Anker Innovations, a premium audio brand has introduced the next generation liberty true-wireless earbuds ‘Liberty Air 2 Pro’, featuring advanced active noise-cancellation.

Priced at Rs 9,999 along with 18 months of warranty, the product will be available on Flipkart and soon in top retail chains in India. The Liberty Air 2 Pro is designed to sound great, even with noise-cancelling turned on, according to a press release. Soundcore engineers have developed pure note driver technology that utilizes 10 hardened nano layers to make up the 11 mm driver in each earbud, offering accurate sound and clarity at all frequencies.

Speaking on the launch, Gopal Jeyaraj, country head, Anker Innovation said, “Our Soundcore engineers have come up with Liberty Air 2 Pro to make listening comfortable to the ears. This is one of the India’s first hybrid noise cancellation earphones which will enhance the joy of listening to music even more.”

The earbuds are stemmed shaped and feature in canal design to offer the right and comfortable fit for longer hours of use. These will be available in four colours including onyx black, titanium white, sapphire blue, and crystal pink, the release said.