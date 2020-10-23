Sourav Ganguly lauds Chris Gayle

With captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal doing a great job at the opening slots, there was no place for Universe Boss Chris Gayle.

Hyderabad: Chris Gayle had to wait for almost half of the tournament to get his first game for the Kings XI Punjab. With captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal doing a great job at the opening slots, there was no place for Universe Boss Chris Gayle.

KXIP coach Anil Kumble revealed that Gayle was to make his return against Sunrisers Hyderabad but had suffered a bad stomach to miss out next two matches. However, he finally made his return and scored a half-century to guide his side to victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. He then helped his side past Mumbai Indians in the second Super Over. Later, KL Rahul also said Gayle was hungry to perform after sitting out for so many matches.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also said sitting out for so many matches made him more aggressive. “We all think Chris Gayle keeps laughing and roaming but it pinched him that he has been made to sit out. These are the things to see and learn from. IPL is just too much competition,” he said on Star Sports.

