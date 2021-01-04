Sourav Ganguly may undergo another angioplasty soon

Senior doctors discussed Ganguly’s condition and reached a consensus that though necessary, angioplasty can be deferred to a later date as he is stable

Kolkata: The BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly will have to undergo another angioplasty in a “few days or weeks” but for now be discharged from hospital as his condition is “stable”, the CEO of the medical facility said on Monday.

A nine-member board of senior doctors discussed Ganguly’s condition and reached a consensus that though necessary, angioplasty can be deferred to a later date as he is stable, Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said.

Renowned cardiologists Dr Devi Shetty and Dr R K Panda participated in the discussion through a virtual platform while another expert from the US was part of the discussion over the phone, she said. “The angioplasty will take place for sure in a few days or weeks. He will be discharged most probably the day after tomorrow,” she said.

Treating doctors will keep a constant watch on his condition and take appropriate measures at his home after he is discharged, said Dr Basu said, a member of the medical board. Dr Devi Shetty is likely to visit Ganguly on Tuesday and have another meeting with doctors about the next course of treatment.

