South Central Railway cancels Hyderabad-Mumbai trains due to landslide

To ensure the safety of the passengers, train numbers 07032 (Hyderabad to Mumbai CSMT) and 02702 (Hyderabad to Mumbai CSMT), have been cancelled.

By | Published: 12:47 pm

Hyderabad: Following the landslide in Maharashtra’s Kasara area, the authorities at South Central Railway have decided to cancel a few trains between Hyderabad and Mumbai.

To ensure the safety of the passengers, train numbers 07032 (Hyderabad to Mumbai CSMT) and 02702 (Hyderabad to Mumbai CSMT), commencing journey on July 22, have been cancelled.

Another train which is affected due to the landslide is train number 01020 (Bhubaneswar to Mumbai CSMT). The train scheduled to commence its journey on July 24 has been cancelled; whereas the train has been partially cancelled between Lonavala and Mumbai CSMT, for July 22.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .