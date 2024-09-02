South Central Railway: Track restoration works in full swing

The restoration works have been undertaken on a war footing basis and the work is being carried out round the clock to restore normalcy in train operations at the earliest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 09:34 PM

The restoration works have been undertaken on a war footing basis and the work is being carried out round the clock to restore normalcy in train operations at the earliest.

Hyderabad: The restoration works of the damaged tracks due to torrential rains, is going on and South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspected the Intakanne – Kesamudram section of Secunderabad division and reviewed the progress of track restoration work on Monday. The Railway track between Intakanne – Kesamudram section (near Kms 418 & Kms 432) was damaged due to heavy rains and overflowing of flood water.

He discussed plans of restoration in the affected locations of Intakanne – Kesamudram section. The restoration works have been undertaken on a war footing basis and the work is being carried out round the clock to restore normalcy in train operations at the earliest.

SCR officials said, at 418 Kms, the damage was done at five locations, out of which four locations have been attended to and the works are progressing swiftly. Further, at 432 km, 4 spots sustained the damage, out of which three spots have been attended to restore and the work at the last spot is under fast progress. He instructed the divisional officials to complete the track restoration as early as possible to run the trains.