South Zone universities vice-chancellors meet in Vizag

Informing this to media persons here on Monday, AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said that the meeting was being held after 52 years in the university and about 140 VCs from all over India would attend.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Informing this to media persons here on Monday, AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said that the meeting was being held after 52 years in the university and about 140 VCs from all over India would attend.

Visakhapatnam: South Zone universities vice-chancellors’ meet will be held under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the Andhra University here on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Informing this to media persons here on Monday, AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said that the meeting was being held after 52 years in the university and about 140 VCs from all over India would attend.

AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan would address the programme which would discuss the ongoing changes in the realm of higher education, and research and also road map for the future.