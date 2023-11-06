SP urges people of Maoist affected villages to exercise vote fearlessly

Emphasizing the significance of casting one's vote, Superintendent of Police Kiran Khare urged individuals to exercise their franchise independently, without yielding to external influences or pressures.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Bhupalpally: Superintendent of Police Kiran Khare stressed the importance of exercising one’s franchise without succumbing to external pressures. He visited Mukunur polling station within the jurisdiction of Maoist affected Palimela police station limits in the district on Monday.

Additionally, the SP inspected the catchment regions along the Godavari River.

Addressing the residents of Mukunur village, Kiran reassured them that they need not fear Maoist threats when casting their votes. He urged all eligible voters to participate in the democratic process, emphasizing their vital role in shaping a better society.

The SP advocated for full voter turnout and pledged stringent measures to ensure a smooth polling day experience for all.

Kiran further advised the youth and citizens to resist the enticements of the Maoists and to abstain from cooperating with them. He urged vigilance against unfamiliar individuals, assuring the public of continuous police support and availability. The SP encouraged anyone with information about unknown individuals to report it promptly to the local police station.

Mahadevpur Sub-Inspector Kiran, Palimela Sub-Inspector Thomas Reddy, and other police personnel were present.

Also Read Telangana: Uninterrupted irrigation for Rabi crops under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme