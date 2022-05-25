Spa raided, three held for prostitution in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team along with the Madhapur police raided a salon and spa and arrested three persons on charges of organising prostitution on Tuesday night. Two women were rescued from the flesh trade.

The arrested organisers were K.Suresh (30), from Kukatpally, Vikas alias Vicky (28) from Madhapur and a woman (30), a resident of Madhapur.

According to the police, the three were running the flesh trade in the guise of a salon and spa for the last six months in a residential area. The suspects were handed over to the Madhapur police for further action while the women were sent to a rescue home for rehabilitation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .