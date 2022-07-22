Spanish center-back Odei Onaindia returns to Hyderabad FC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Odei Onaindia.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Football club, the reigning Indian Super League champions, signed Spanish center-back Odei Onaindia on Friday.

Odei, who was part of the squad in 2020-21 season, returns to the side where he played a crucial role in what was a new-look young team, back then. “I have really good memories with this team and I am really excited to be back with them again. We were a family and I can’t wait to get back on the field,” said Odei after signing a one-year contract with the club.

Born and brought up in Lekeitio, Spain, the 32-year-old started out with Athletic Bilbao before making a name for himself with CD Mirandes in the Spanish second division. Odei made 62 appearances for Los Rojillos, playing a crucial role in their promotion and also taking the side to a Copa del Rey semifinal in the 2019-20 season.

He moved to the ISL to join Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad FC in 2020 and had a season to remember as HFC only narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs. Odei started every game for the club in the 2020-21 campaign, and was lauded as one of the best center-backs the league has ever seen.

He hardly put a foot wrong throughout the campaign but returned to the Segunda Division with Mirandes just a year later. Odei was also the captain of the Mirandes side last season, where he made 27 appearances in what was a tough campaign for the Spanish side.