Spanish island wildfires prompt evacuation of more than 12,000 individuals

By IANS Updated On - 12:27 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Madrid: Raging wildfires have triggered the evacuation of more than 12,000 people from the Spanish island of Tenerife, authorities said.

According to police data, Sunday’s figure was a significant increased from the 4,500 reported on August 18, reports CNN.

Some 11 towns have been affected by the fires but tourist areas have been spared, the police said.

While worsening weather conditions that would “complicate firefighting operations” had initially been expected overnight on Sunday, the night had been “quiet, with more favourable weather conditions than expected”, local government said.

Improved conditions had seen a return of a “certain normality” in firefighting operations, Tenerife firefighters said on X , formerly known as Twitter.

The fire currently covers an area of roughly 8,400 hectare, according to local authorities.

Tenerife firefighters called the emergency operations their “largest deployment in history”.

Tenerife witnessed hot weather last week and into the first part of this week with temperatures ranging in the mid-30 degrees Celsius, which above average for this time of year, CNN reported.

Wildfires have raged in numerous parts of the world this year, including Northern Africa, Hawaii, Canada and Europe.

Extreme heat is also growing again in Europe.