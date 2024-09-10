SPDCL AE suspended for demanding bribe in Hyderabad

Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui suspended Medak Circle Shivampet Section Assistant Engineer B Durga Prasad on the charges of corruption

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 08:47 PM

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui

Hyderabad: Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company Limited(TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui on Tuesday suspended Medak Circle Shivampet Section Assistant Engineer B Durga Prasad on the charges of corruption.

According to a statement issued here, a complaint was received in the CMD office that Durga Prasad was demanding bribes to prepare an estimate and release the work order four days ago. After conducting a thorough inquiry, a suspension order was issued.

Musharraf has asked people to contact 040 – 2345 4884 or 768 090 1912 to lodge complaints against power staff demanding bribes.