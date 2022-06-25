Speaker Pocharam releases water from Nizamsagar project

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:04 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Kamareddy: As monsoon is active across the State, farmers are commencing ploughing and farming activities and State Government is taking measures to ensure timely supply of water to the fields.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday evening released water from Nizamsagar project into the distributary canals.

The entire ayacut of 1.30 lakh acres under Nizamsagar project would get sufficient water this Vanakalam season. The water would be released in six phases and in the first phase 1,200 cusecs would be released for 20 days. This will be followed with release of water for 10 days in the next five phases, he said.

Many farmers, who have the provision of wells and borewells in the constituency, have already taken up sowing activity. To avoid any inconvenience to the farming community, instructions have been issued to the officials to ensure timely release of water.

To cultivate one crop under Nizamsagar ayacut, nine tmc of water was required. At present, there 6.13 tmc of water was available in the Nizamsagar project. However, that should not be a problem as more rains were expected to occur in the coming days, the Speaker said.

In addition to this, there was a provision of ensuring water supply through Singur and Kondapochamma projects. But all measures should be taken to ensure the available water in Nizamsagar was used judiciously, he said to the officials.

“Farmers should use water judiciously and ensure there is no wastage,” said Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for permitting the release of water.

At every distributary, a team comprising VRA, VRO, and local police should be deployed to monitor the release of water as per schedule and in permitted quantities, he said.