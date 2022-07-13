Special Chief Secretary inspects Gandipet beautification works

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:00 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday inspected the development and beautification works taken up near Gandipet reservoir.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is developing the area near the water body by setting up a restaurant, building an amphitheater and developing infrastructure for recreational activities. The plan is to hold cultural programmes with Osman Sagar in the backdrop.

“Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD Dept Sri @arvindkumar_ias inspected Gandipet works undertaken by @HMDA_Gov today. It will be a nice green family place with a restaurant and an amphitheatre to hold cultural programmes with Osman Sagar as the backdrop,” said a tweet from the official handle of the MA&UD department.

