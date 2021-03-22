Special CS to AP lauds Telangana government’s ‘Dignity Housing’ scheme

Jain’s appreciation came after a visit to KCR Nagar in Siddipet town where the Telangana government built over 2,600 double-bedroom houses for the poor.

Siddipet: Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary to Andhra Pradesh government, heaped praise on the Telangana government on Monday for providing the best housing for the poor through its double-bedroom ‘Dignity Housing’ scheme. Jain’s appreciation came after a visit to KCR Nagar in Siddipet town where the Telangana government built over 2,600 double-bedroom houses for the poor.

Additional Collector (local bodies) Muzammil Khan, who accompanied Jain, informed him that the government provided piped gas, water and electricity connections to each and every house before handing over the documents. The government has ensured the best infrastructure facilities in the colony, Khan said, adding that an integrated market, functional hall and hospital are among the facilities provided. Jain also visited the integrated market and function hall during his visit.

Municipal Chairman K Rajanarsu, Commissioner KV Ramana Chary, RDO Anantha Reddy, Market Chairman Pala Sairam and others were present.