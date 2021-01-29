Special focus on health protection of women in Telangana

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday said efforts were on to prepare a comprehensive action plan to improve nutritional status among women and children in the State.

Speaking at a review meeting with senior officials, the Minister said the State government was achieving the desired results after introducing Arogya Lakshmi and KCR kits schemes.

The Arogya Lakshmi scheme was introduced with the objective of enhancing quality and acceptability of supplementary nutrition for pregnant and lactating women apart from reducing the incidence of low birth weight babies and malnutrition among children.

A KCR kit consisting of necessary items like clothes, quality baby soaps, oil and powder along with toys and diapers are provided to keep newborn babies warm and hygienic.

The Minister said special focus would be laid on health protection of women and children in the State.

