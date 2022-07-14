Special pujas, Yagams started in Vemulawada temple to appease rain god

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:15 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Rajanna Sircilla: In the wake of incessant rains during the last five days, special pujas and Yagams are being performed in Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple to appease Varunadevudu (rain god).

Eleven priests of the shrine are performing special pujas and Yagams. Based on the state government’s instructions, temple authorities have started special prayers on Thursday.

