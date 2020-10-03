By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: The MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) has been recognised as Social Entrepreneurship, Swachhta & Rural Engagement Cell (SEC REC) Institution by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

In a certificate issued to the MLRIT on Saturday, the council said: “This is to certify that the MLR Institute of Technology is now a recognised SEC REC Institution. It has successfully framed the SEC REC Action Plan and constituted 10 workgroups for improving facilities in the campus and Community/Adopted Villages in the areas of sanitation & hygiene, waste management, water management, energy conservation and greenery post-Covid-19. It has also been observing three environment, entrepreneurship and community engagement-related days to inculcate in faculty, students and community the practices of mentoring, social responsibility, swachhta, and care for environment and resources.”