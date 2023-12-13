Special vigil on history sheeters, says Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu

“On lines of the state police goal to control drug menace, all measures will be taken up on priority basis. Teams will continue to focus on curbing supply, sale and consumption of drugs,” he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.

Hyderabad: A special vigil would be maintained on history sheeters and suitable action initiated against them to prevent any inconvenience to the citizens, said G Sudheer Babu after taking over as Rachakonda Police Commissioner on Wednesday.

A 2001 batch officer, he took over as the third Commissioner of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, from DS Chauhan who was transferred and asked to report to DGP office.

Also Read Avinash Mohanty takes charge as Cyberabad CP; says safety of citizens is top priority

Interacting with media soon after assuming the charge, Sudheer Babu said he would utilize his experience as Joint Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) and Additional Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, to improve the overall policing in the commissionerate.

“On lines of the state police goal to control drug menace, all measures will be taken up on priority basis. Teams will continue to focus on curbing supply, sale and consumption of drugs,” he said.

On the traffic management, Sudheer Babu said there were several highways in Rachakonda and measures would be taken up to improve road safety and initiate strict enforcement against violators. On Cybercrime and conventional crimes, he said a detailed plan would be laid down after meeting all the officers concerned.

Sudheer Babu said all ranks and files of Rachakonda police are important for him and measures would be taken for the welfare of police personnel.